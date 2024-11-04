Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $73.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.59. The company has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

