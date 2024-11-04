Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 10,715 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 203,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 24,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 41,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,481 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.48 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $49.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average of $47.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

