Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $387,000 Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,075,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,533.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 522,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,633,000 after acquiring an additional 490,171 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 847,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,229,000 after acquiring an additional 364,878 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.09.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2831 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

