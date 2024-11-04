Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Increases Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 181.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 7,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,683,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,264.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,787.08.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,988.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,907.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,610.91. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $879.69 and a 12-month high of $2,103.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Kirsner sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,697.06, for a total value of $5,091,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,002 shares in the company, valued at $22,065,174.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

