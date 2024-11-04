Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 1,086 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,710 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 333.6% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 59,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 45,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,349,276 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,039,000 after buying an additional 59,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,994,819 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $32,284,000 after purchasing an additional 266,256 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 955,129 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $10,086,000 after purchasing an additional 75,193 shares during the period. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $10.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

