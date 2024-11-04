Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 242 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. reduced its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $130.37 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.52 and a 1-year high of $134.41. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.