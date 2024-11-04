Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Takes $225,000 Position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUSB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
VUSB opened at $49.62 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.60.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
