Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $8,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 194.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $283.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $289.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.39. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $306.10.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PIPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piper Sandler Companies

In other Piper Sandler Companies news, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,867,637.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.92, for a total value of $472,944.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,840,556.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

