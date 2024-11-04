Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on POWI shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POWI

Power Integrations Trading Up 4.0 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $62.83 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.34 and a 200 day moving average of $68.01.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Activity at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 10.6% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 7,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. M&G PLC bought a new position in Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,820,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.