ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, November 6th (NYSEARCA:YCS)

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of YCS opened at $88.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $96.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.92% of ProShares UltraShort Yen at the end of the most recent quarter.

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

