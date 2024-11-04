ProShares UltraShort Yen Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, November 6th (NYSEARCA:YCS)

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) shares are set to split before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. The 2-1 split was announced on Monday, October 28th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, November 5th.
ProShares UltraShort Yen Price Performance
Shares of YCS opened at $88.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day moving average of $85.65. ProShares UltraShort Yen has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $96.65.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen stock. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.92% of ProShares UltraShort Yen at the end of the most recent quarter.
About ProShares UltraShort Yen
The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Yen
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.