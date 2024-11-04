Reston Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Broadcom by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 291,078 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $467,334,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Broadcom by 947.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 689,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $119,000,000 after buying an additional 623,983 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 913.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 78,977 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,624,000 after buying an additional 71,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 943.3% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,136 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 18,206 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 25,200 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.27, for a total value of $4,240,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 753,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,754,425.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. William Blair began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.54.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $168.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.94 and a 200-day moving average of $156.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.00 and a 12-month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 184.19%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

