Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Shares Acquired by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Revvity were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 1.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,190,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth about $983,000. Custom Index Systems LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 74.8% during the third quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Revvity by 7.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Revvity by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVTY. Citigroup upped their price target on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Revvity in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revvity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.79.

Revvity stock opened at $121.04 on Monday. Revvity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.17 and a 12 month high of $128.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 87.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.29%.

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $262,859.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,960 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,276.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,524. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,807 shares of company stock worth $937,576 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

