Rooshine (RSAU) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Rooshine (OTCMKTS:RSAU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Help supply services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Rooshine to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rooshine and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rooshine 0 0 0 0 N/A Rooshine Competitors 106 639 1175 107 2.63

As a group, “Help supply services” companies have a potential upside of 23.62%. Given Rooshine’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rooshine has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rooshine N/A N/A N/A Rooshine Competitors -1.82% -18.26% 1.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

60.6% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Help supply services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Rooshine has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rooshine’s rivals have a beta of 1.12, indicating that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rooshine and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rooshine $150,000.00 -$670,000.00 -13.59 Rooshine Competitors $3.34 billion $67.45 million 17.97

Rooshine’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Rooshine. Rooshine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rooshine rivals beat Rooshine on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Rooshine Company Profile

Choose Rain, Inc. collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Ormond Beach, Florida.

