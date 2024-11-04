Royalty Pharma (RPRX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Royalty Pharma to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 0.4 %

Royalty Pharma stock opened at $27.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.57. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.47. Royalty Pharma has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royalty Pharma has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

