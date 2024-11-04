Schneider National (SNDR) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Schneider National had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Schneider National to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $28.41 on Monday. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $29.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200-day moving average of $25.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.85.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.46%.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schneider National from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

Featured Stories

