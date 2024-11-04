Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lessened its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,716 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 450,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,843,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $766,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.7% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 35,365 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $88.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.13. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $993,580.51. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total transaction of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,177 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $993,580.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,638,548.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,341 shares of company stock worth $2,142,110. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.20.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

