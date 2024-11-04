Slate Retail REIT (SGR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Slate Retail REIT to post earnings of C$0.38 per share for the quarter.

Slate Retail REIT (TSE:SGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter.

Slate Retail REIT Stock Performance

Slate Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

