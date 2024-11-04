SmartRent (SMRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 6th. Analysts expect SmartRent to post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $48.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SmartRent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SmartRent stock opened at $1.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $346.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.70 and its 200 day moving average is $2.06. SmartRent has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.47.

In related news, Director Frank Martell purchased 75,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $122,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $244,500. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Robyn Young acquired 14,793 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $25,148.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,918.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SMRT. DA Davidson downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SmartRent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded SmartRent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research cut SmartRent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.64.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

