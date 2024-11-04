Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells $179,700.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $179,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,075.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of SMBC opened at $58.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.31. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 17.44%. The company had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.48 million. On average, research analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 20.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, retirement savings plans, and money market deposit accounts.

