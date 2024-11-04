SR Bancorp (SRBK) vs. The Competition Critical Contrast

SR Bancorp (NASDAQ:SRBK – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare SR Bancorp to related companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SR Bancorp and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SR Bancorp $30.62 million -$10.86 million 90.92 SR Bancorp Competitors $323.28 million $15.55 million 4.97

SR Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than SR Bancorp. SR Bancorp is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.7% of SR Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of SR Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for SR Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SR Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A SR Bancorp Competitors 120 585 369 5 2.24

As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 5.28%. Given SR Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SR Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

SR Bancorp has a beta of 1.14, suggesting that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SR Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.57, suggesting that their average share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SR Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SR Bancorp 2.25% 0.50% 0.10% SR Bancorp Competitors 8.23% 4.96% 0.57%

Summary

SR Bancorp competitors beat SR Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

SR Bancorp Company Profile

SR Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Somerset Regal Bank that provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and local municipalities in the communities of Somerset, Middlesex, Hunterdon, and Essex counties in New Jersey. It offers deposit instruments, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loans comprising one- to four family-residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, unsecured personal loans, and rehabilitation loans; and bill payment services. In addition, it is involved in the investment activities. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Bound Brook, New Jersey.

