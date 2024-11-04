SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Financial Comparison

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Free Report) and ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SRAX and ZW Data Action Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRAX $29.29 million 0.25 -$31.64 million N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies $30.58 million 0.13 -$5.97 million ($2.48) -0.73

ZW Data Action Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SRAX.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRAX 0 0 0 0 N/A ZW Data Action Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SRAX and ZW Data Action Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

SRAX has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ZW Data Action Technologies has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of SRAX shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.2% of SRAX shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of ZW Data Action Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SRAX and ZW Data Action Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRAX N/A N/A N/A ZW Data Action Technologies -18.42% -67.57% -34.58%

Summary

SRAX beats ZW Data Action Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc., a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels. It also organizes and hosts investor conferences within the micro and small- cap markets. The company markets and sells its services through its in-house sales and marketing team. The company was formerly known as Social Reality, Inc. and changed its name to SRAX, Inc. in August 2019. SRAX, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis management systems in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data services to small and medium enterprises through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers. It also develops and operates blockchain technology-based products and services, as well as blockchain-based SaaS services that provides one-stop blockchain-powered enterprise management solutions in forms of NFT generations, data record, share, and storage module subscriptions, etc. In addition, the company offers other e-commerce O2O advertising, and marketing and related value-added technical services. Additionally, it offers online-content production, distribution, promotion, and live streamer training and management services. The company was formerly known as ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. in October 2020. Data Action Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

