STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Given “Hold” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on STAAR Surgical from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered STAAR Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on STAA

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ STAA opened at $28.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.91 and a beta of 0.61. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $52.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $38.51.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.09). STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $99.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, Director Arthur C. Butcher bought 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,956.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,861.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,468,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $170,678,000 after purchasing an additional 43,083 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 290,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,111,000 after buying an additional 8,696 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,577 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 730,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,959,000 after buying an additional 7,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.