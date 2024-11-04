State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.33 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 110.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Crown by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Crown by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $93.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.06 and its 200-day moving average is $85.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.46%.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 586,178 shares in the company, valued at $50,323,381.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $643,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,323,381.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,075,799. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Crown from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.62.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

