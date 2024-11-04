State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 71.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MasterBrand by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at MasterBrand

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Mark A. Young sold 4,715 shares of MasterBrand stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,995.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,148 shares in the company, valued at $737,266.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 17,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $280,544.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,044. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,806 shares of company stock worth $365,567. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MasterBrand Trading Down 1.8 %

MBC stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.43. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.53.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $676.50 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

