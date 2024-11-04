State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HII. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 142.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,088 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 950.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,454 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,517,000 after purchasing an additional 11,647 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,821,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $189.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.29 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $226.00 to $194.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

