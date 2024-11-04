State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Woodward by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 434,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after purchasing an additional 210,746 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Woodward by 12.3% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,345,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,359,000 after buying an additional 147,856 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Woodward by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,835,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $899,431,000 after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Woodward by 17,072.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,165,000 after acquiring an additional 76,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Woodward by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 634,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,679,000 after acquiring an additional 74,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

WWD opened at $161.32 on Monday. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.31 and a 1-year high of $188.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.72%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Woodward from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Woodward in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.67.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

