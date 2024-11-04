State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Stock Holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADUS has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.38.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $126.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.04. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52-week low of $80.68 and a 52-week high of $136.12.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Addus HomeCare

In other news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Esteban Lopez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,695.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 21,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $2,921,316.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,687.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,917 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,082 in the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

