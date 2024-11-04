State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 83,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 32,621 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $954,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,260,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $664,188.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,836.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Carmen Jeffrey Del sold 36,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $664,188.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,836.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,367.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.