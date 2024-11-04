Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 128 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWC. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 13,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.45 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $130.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.21.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

