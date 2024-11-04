Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 8,616 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,616 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter worth $68,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $41.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.75. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $42.13.

About SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

