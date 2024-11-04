Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 320.8% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,614.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZN. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

Shares of AZN opened at $71.42 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.