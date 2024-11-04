Stephens Inc. AR Grows Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 544,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,036,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 11.5% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 10,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 401.8% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.1% in the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 539,922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 100.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,455,589. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $24.18 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.17 and a twelve month high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a 200 day moving average of $20.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 target price on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.91.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

