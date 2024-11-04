Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.95 Million Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 236,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 53,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 218,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $51.12 on Monday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $48.10 and a twelve month high of $52.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.71 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a $0.139 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 22nd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

