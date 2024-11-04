Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.34 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 391.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 15,751 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,520,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,153,760. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COF opened at $163.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $101.38 and a 12 month high of $167.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup began coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.35.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

