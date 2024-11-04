Stephens Inc. AR Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 122.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $77.36 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.14 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.26 and its 200-day moving average is $77.33.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

