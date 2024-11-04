Stephens Inc. AR Makes New $2.37 Million Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF (BATS:AUGU)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF (BATS:AUGU – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,000.

Separately, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF during the third quarter valued at $610,000.

AllianzIM U.S. Equity Buffer15 Uncapped Aug ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of AUGU opened at $25.74 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.65.

