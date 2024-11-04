Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 1,476 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IGM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 237.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 99,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,590,000 after purchasing an additional 81,013 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 499.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF stock opened at $96.14 on Monday. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a one year low of $64.19 and a one year high of $99.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.70 and its 200 day moving average is $91.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.53.

About iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

