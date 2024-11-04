Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 260 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Chubb by 0.5% in the third quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 122,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.0% during the third quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 6.9% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% during the third quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chubb by 8.4% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,747,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total transaction of $1,070,668.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.49, for a total value of $75,034.89. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,261,558.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.06, for a total value of $1,070,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at $12,187,213.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,636 shares of company stock worth $24,874,208 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Chubb in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chubb from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Chubb from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.26.

Chubb Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $277.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $215.54 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.91%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Further Reading

