Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 455 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of RDVY opened at $58.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $60.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.1912 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

