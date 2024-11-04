Stephens Inc. AR Raises Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $116.12 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average of $116.79. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.72 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3203 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

