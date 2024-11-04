Stephens Inc. AR Reduces Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,346 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,836,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,009,000 after purchasing an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 29.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 2,667,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,501,000 after purchasing an additional 614,634 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,279,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,513,000 after purchasing an additional 43,006 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 7.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 779,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after purchasing an additional 57,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 25.0% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 487,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 97,556 shares during the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTI. Morgan Stanley cut British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 0.3 %

BTI stock opened at $35.07 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.74.

About British American Tobacco

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.