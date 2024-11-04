Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,802 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Stephens Inc. AR decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,744,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,324,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,164,000 after acquiring an additional 791,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Airbnb by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,016,380.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, CFO Elinor Mertz sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 537,072 shares in the company, valued at $64,448,640. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $81,198.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,016,380.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 418,406 shares of company stock worth $51,885,773. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABNB. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Airbnb from $143.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.35.

View Our Latest Report on Airbnb

Airbnb Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $136.46 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.38 and a 52 week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.07. The stock has a market cap of $87.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.15.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.