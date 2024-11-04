Stephens Inc. AR Sells 19,656 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Stephens Inc. AR reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,696 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 19,656 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 26,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 768 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NIKE from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NKE stock opened at $78.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.36. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.75 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

