Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,489 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,893.9% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the third quarter worth $84,000.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.80 on Monday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.47 and a one year high of $60.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average of $59.84.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

