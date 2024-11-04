Stephens Inc. AR Sells 958 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6,703.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 159,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after buying an additional 157,523 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 24,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 127,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,915,000 after buying an additional 15,792 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 56,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,151,000 after buying an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 553.9% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.42.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $112.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $105.69 and a 52 week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.10%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.