Stephens Inc. AR Takes $3.26 Million Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 92,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HESM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hess Midstream by 7.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess Midstream in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Stock Down 0.1 %

Hess Midstream stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.51. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $39.11.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.98 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 49.72% and a net margin of 13.06%. Hess Midstream’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6846 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

