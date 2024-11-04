Stephens Inc. AR Trims Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,715 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 4,761.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the third quarter worth about $147,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $201,000.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $25.56 on Monday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $17.84 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

