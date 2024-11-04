StockNews.com Downgrades Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.
Omega Flex Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ OFLX opened at $50.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02. Omega Flex has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $85.92.
Omega Flex Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Omega Flex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Flex
About Omega Flex
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in North America and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings; fittings; containment pining; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Flex
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- From PACs to Portfolios: Billionaire Bets and Investor Reactions
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- AppLovin Stock Quadruples: What’s Behind the Bullish Sentiment?
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Battle of the Retailers: Who Comes Out on Top?
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.