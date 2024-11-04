TD Cowen Cuts Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Price Target to $70.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Cowen from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

EL has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.52.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.98. Estée Lauder Companies has a 1 year low of $63.36 and a 1 year high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is presently 471.43%.

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EL. Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

