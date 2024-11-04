Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Shares Bought by abrdn plc

abrdn plc grew its holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 41.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in Teleflex by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 456,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,928,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Teleflex by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 425,647 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $89,526,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFX. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.75.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of TFX opened at $211.21 on Monday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.49 and a 52 week high of $257.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.55 and a 200-day moving average of $224.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $764.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.68 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

